US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses as recession fears weigh

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 20:03 IST
Wall Street's main stock indexes extended losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession, sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation, hammered sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.76 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 33,166.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.84 points, or 0.12%, at 3,890.91, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.89 points, or 0.40%, to 10,767.64 at the opening bell.

