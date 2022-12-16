Person not indulging in organised crime after Gujarat anti-terror law's enactment, can't be prosecuted under it: SC

If a person has not indulged in an organised crime after the enactment of the Gujarat anti-terror law in 2019, then he cannot be prosecuted under it for prior such offences, the Supreme Court has held. The Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act, 2015, was promulgated on December 1, 2019.

The top court said where a person commits no unlawful activity after the invocation of the Act, in such circumstances, he cannot be arrested under it for offences committed before the law came into force, even if found guilty of the same.

A bench of justices S Abdul Nazeer and JB Pardiwala said the top court's 2015 verdict in the Shivaji Ramaji Sonawane versus State of Maharashtra case, which dealt with the situation where a person commits no unlawful activity after the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), does not require a relook and the dictum is the correct exposition of the law.

The bench answered the larger question of the law on a plea of the Gujarat government challenging the grant of bail by the state's high court to Sandip Omprakash Gupta, who was booked under the stringent Gujarat anti-terror and anti-organised crime law for past crimes.

The high court had relied on the top court's 2015 verdict and said five FIRs, which were registered against Gupta in the past for different offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), cannot be construed as ''continuing unlawful activity'' to prosecute him under the provisions of the Gujarat anti-terror law.

In its verdict delivered on Thursday, the bench said, ''We need to clarify something important. Shiva alias Shivaji Ramaji Sonawane (2015 verdict) dealt with the situation where a person commits no unlawful activity after the invocation of the MCOCA.'' ''In such circumstances, the person cannot be arrested under the said Act on account of the offences committed by him before coming into force of the said Act, even if, he is found guilty of the same,'' it said. The bench said that however, if a person continues with unlawful activities and is arrested, after the promulgation of the 2015 Act, then he can be tried for the offence under the law.

''If a person ceases to indulge in any unlawful activities after the said Act, then, he is absolved of the prosecution under it,'' the bench said. The top court clarified that if a person continues with unlawful activities, it cannot be said that the State has to wait till he commits two acts of which cognisance is taken by the court after the Act coming into force. The bench answered the legal question, whether an FIR under the 2015 Act (special enactment) is maintainable in law or can be registered if there is no FIR registered against the accused after the promulgation of the 2015 Act for any offence under the IPC or any other statute.

It noted the fact that the last offence registered against Gupta was in 2019 and the charge sheet with regard to the FIR was filed on January 21, 2019, which was prior to the promulgation of the 2015 Act. Thereafter, there is no FIR lodged against him after the 2015 Act came into force with effect from December 1, 2019, the bench said.

The Gujarat government had contended that the dictum as laid by the top court in the 2015 verdict requires a relook as it frustrates the very object of enacting the 2015 Act. It had submitted that the five FIRs registered against the accused prior to the 2015 Act coming into force were sufficient to bring the case within the ambit of ''continuing unlawful activity'' as defined under the 2015 Act. The state government had further submitted that the term ''organised crime'' as defined under Section 2(1)(e) of the 2015 Act uses the term ''continuing unlawful activity'' and a bare perusal of the definition of the term would indicate that it does not refer to any such activity to be committed only after the promulgation of the 2015 Act.

The bench said, ''There is a vast difference between the act or activity, which is being termed or called as an offence under a statute and such act or activity being taken into consideration as one of the requisites for taking action under the statute. For the purpose of organised crime, there has to be a continuing unlawful activity''. It said that there cannot be continuing unlawful activity unless at least two charge sheets are found to have been lodged in relation to the offence punishable with three years' imprisonment during the period of 10 years. ''Indisputably, the period of 10 years may relate to the period prior to December 1, 2019 or thereafter. In other words, it provides that the activities, which were offences under the law in force at the relevant time and in respect of which two charge sheets have been filed and the court has taken cognisance thereof, during the period of preceding ten years, then it will be considered as continuing unlawful activity on December 1, 2019 or thereafter'', it said. The top court said that the law nowhere by itself declares any activity to be an offence under the said 2015 Act prior to December 1, 2019.

''It merely considers two chargesheets in relation to the acts which were already declared as offences under the law in force to be one of the requisites for the purpose of identifying continuing unlawful activity and/or for the purpose of an action under the said 2015 Act'', it said.

