Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, December 16: *Stating that the city government ought not to resile from the clear announcement made for ex-gratia payment, HC asked the authorities to take a decision on payment of Rs 1 crore compensation to the family of a city police constable who died due to COVID-19.

*HC directed the city government to ensure admission to children belonging to weaker sections of the society in private unaided schools, observing that it is high time that the judiciary reaches out to people instead of waiting for them to reach out to it.

*HC asked the city government to fill up the vacant posts of teachers, counsellors as well as medical and paramedical staff in the jails in the national capital within six months.

*HC said that the Election Commission is free to proceed in the dispute between two rival factions of the Shiv Sena political party pertaining to its name and symbol.

*HC refused to declare a man as a whistle blower of a “big scam” relating to Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), saying it can, at best, commend him for discharging his duty as a responsible citizen.

*HC said that the benefit of house rent allowance (HRA) shall not be confined to only Personnel Below Officer Rank (PBORs) but be extended to all the personnel of the armed forces irrespective of their rank, as per their entitlement.

