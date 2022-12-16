Left Menu

NIA files supplementary charge sheet in case of CPI(Maoist) activities in Assam

Earlier, the NIA had filed charge sheet against six accused persons in connection with the case on September 2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:29 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in a case related to CPI(Maoist) activities in Assam, an official said.

Samrat Chakraborty alias ''Nirman'' alias ''Nilkamal Sikdar'', a resident of West Bengal, has been charge-sheeted under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said investigations have established that the accused was an active member of the CPI(Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation.

''He was part of the conspiracy hatched by the CPI(Maoist) leadership to expand its organisational set-up and operational base in Assam. He stayed at various hideouts in Cachar district of Assam with the intention to expand and strengthen the CPI(Maoist) organisation and worked as a link between the leadership of CPI(Maoist) organisation in different regions,'' the spokesperson said. The case was initially registered at the Crime Branch Police Station in Guwahati and re-registered by the NIA on March 16. Earlier, the NIA had filed charge sheet against six accused persons in connection with the case on September 2.

