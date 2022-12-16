Left Menu

Delhi: Two injured in gas cylinder explosion in Bawana factory canteen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in the canteen of a factory in outer Delhi's Bawana on Friday, officials said.

The information about the incident was received at 4.56 PM, they said.

The injured were identified as Vibha (50), a tea shop owner and customer Sonu (22), they said.

They were rushed to MV hospital. While Vibha suffered burn injuries on her legs, Sonu sustained injuries on his hands and face, a senior police official said.

In her statement, the injured woman told police that while making tea, she sensed that gas was leaking from a cylinder so she asked Sonu to close the valve, a senior police official said.

When Sonu was closing the valve, the blast occurred, the officer said.

According to the doctor, the injured are out of danger, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 335 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt on provocation) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

