6 charred to death in Telangana
All of them were in deep slumber, Mahajan said.One of the victims was identified as Masu Shivaiah 50, Village Revenue Assistant VRA.The fire seems suspicious..
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, six people, including two children were burnt to death in Mancherial district in Telangana, police said on Saturday.
According to the Ramagundam Deputy Commissioner of Police, Akhil Mahajan, a tiled hut was gutted at Venkatapur village in Mancherial district, after 1.30 am today while the victims were asleep.
''The flames engulfed the hut in which six people were burnt alive. All of them were in deep slumber," Mahajan said.
One of the victims was identified as Masu Shivaiah (50), Village Revenue Assistant (VRA).
''The fire seems suspicious.. the clues team is on the way to ascertain the fact '', Mahajan said.
Bodies have been retrieved and the investigation is on, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala HC grants interim protection from arrest to 3 persons in Telangana MLAs poaching case
LG forwards proposal to implement Telangana law in Delhi to MHA
Hyderabad well placed to become hub for 3D printing industry: Telangana Minister
Amara Raja Batteries plans to invest Rs 9,500 cr battery mfg, R&D in Telangana
CBI summons Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case, directs her to appear before it on December 6.