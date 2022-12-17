Left Menu

Five drown in Krishna river in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-12-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 11:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five teenaged boys were swept away due to a strong current while taking a dip in the Krishna river near Yenamalakuduru here, police said on Saturday.

Three bodies were retrieved today while two were fished out on Friday, they said.

An eyewitness told the media that a boy was seen drowning in the river and four others went in to save him.

Tadepalli Police Inspector Seshagiri told PTI that a case was registered and an investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

