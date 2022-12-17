Left Menu

Five of family injured as man self-immolates at home in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 12:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family sustained burns as one of them self-immolated after dousing himself with kerosene in a room where the others, including a six-year-old boy and an infant, were also present, police said on Saturday.

Abhinay Gupta (35) set himself alight late Friday night at his residence in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area following an argument. His wife Neha Gupta (30) and mother Prashila Gupta (65) sustained burn injuries trying to put the fire out, they said.

The couple's two sons – Rihaan (6) and eight-month-old Shivaan – suffered minor burns as they were in the same room as well, a senior police official said.

Abhinay Gupta and his mother Prashila were admitted in the burns ward at the AIIMS with 50 per cent and 20 per cent burn injuries respectively, he said, adding that the wife and the kids were taken to Safdarjung Hospital with minor burns on their hands and legs.

A crime team visited the spot and further enquiry is underway, the police official said.

