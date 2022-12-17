Left Menu

One killed in Kherson shelling: Governor

A 36-year-old man was killed inside his car after Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, the regional governor said. The governor of another Ukrainian region said earlier on Saturday that rescue workers had recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of Russian strike on a residential building Friday morning.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 15:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A 36-year-old man was killed inside his car after Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, the regional governor said. Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote on his Telegram channel that Russian troops had struck a western district of the city with artillery and multiple rocket launchers, also injuring a 70-year-old woman.

Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian occupation on Nov. 11 but officials say Kremlin forces have continued shelling it from positions on the other side of the Dnipro River. The governor of another Ukrainian region said earlier on Saturday that rescue workers had recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of Russian strike on a residential building Friday morning.

