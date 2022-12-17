Left Menu

Woman found hanging from tree along GT Road in Punjab's Phagwara

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 17-12-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 19:32 IST
The body of a 30-year-old woman was found hanging from a roadside tree on Saturday, police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector(ASI) of Industrial Area police post Daljit Singh identified the deceased as Deepa.

He said that it was a suspected case of suicide, however no suicide note was found from the spot.

Singh said her father-in-law Ramesh Bahadur told police that Deepam, resident of Chachoki village, had left the house around 9 pm on Friday.

Bahadur, a watchman, told police that he and other family members had been searching for her since Friday night.

''We were informed by police today that Deepa's body was found hanging from a roadside tree along the GT Road near Chachoki village,'' he said.

ASI Singh told the media that Deepa's husband Vishal worked in Delhi and he has been informed about the incident.

''The body was kept in the mortuary of civil hospital and a case will be registered after her husband arrives and records his statement,'' the ASI said.

