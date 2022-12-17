Man burnt alive after fire he lighted for warmth spreads to hut

A man was burnt alive while he was asleep after the fire he had lighted under his cot to beat the cold engulfed his thatched hut, police said. The incident happened in Bijrautha village of the Talbehat Kotwali area of Lalitpur district.

Kishan alias Bramha Rackwar (45), who was sleeping inside the hut, was burnt alive in the incident that occurred on Friday night in Bijrautha village, Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Talbehat Kotwali VK Mishra told PTI.

He said the body has been sent to the government hospital for postmortem.

''Prima facie it appears that Kishan might have lit a fire under his cot to beat the cold, which led to the fire in the hut and resulted in his death. The matter is being investigated,'' the SHO added.

