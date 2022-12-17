Left Menu

Man burnt alive after fire he lighted for warmth spreads to hut

The incident happened in Bijrautha village of the Talbehat Kotwali area of Lalitpur district.The man was identified as Kishan alias Bramha Rackwar 45.Kishan alias Bramha Rackwar 45, who was sleeping inside the hut, was burnt alive in the incident that occurred on Friday night in Bijrautha village, Inspector-in-charge SHO of Talbehat Kotwali VK Mishra told PTI.He said the body has been sent to the government hospital for postmortem.Prima facie it appears that Kishan might have lit a fire under his cot to beat the cold, which led to the fire in the hut and resulted in his death.

PTI | Lalitpur(Up) | Updated: 17-12-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 20:10 IST
Man burnt alive after fire he lighted for warmth spreads to hut
  • Country:
  • India

A man was burnt alive while he was asleep after the fire he had lighted under his cot to beat the cold engulfed his thatched hut, police said. The incident happened in Bijrautha village of the Talbehat Kotwali area of Lalitpur district.

The man was identified as Kishan alias Bramha Rackwar (45).

Kishan alias Bramha Rackwar (45), who was sleeping inside the hut, was burnt alive in the incident that occurred on Friday night in Bijrautha village, Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Talbehat Kotwali VK Mishra told PTI.

He said the body has been sent to the government hospital for postmortem.

''Prima facie it appears that Kishan might have lit a fire under his cot to beat the cold, which led to the fire in the hut and resulted in his death. The matter is being investigated,'' the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022