Following are the top stories at 9.10 PM: NATION DEL44 DEF-LDALL RAJNATH Indian Army displayed unmatched bravery in Galwan & Tawang incidents: Rajnath New Delhi: The Indian Army displayed ''unmatched bravery'' and valour during the Galwan valley clashes and the recent face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh and any amount of praise for them is not enough, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

DEL33 PAR-LD WEEKLY WRAP China's attempts at transgression along LAC, debates on economy dominate Parliament proceedings New Delhi: China's attempts at transgression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, the government's strong desire to have a say in the appointments to the higher judiciary and heated debates on the state of the economy were some of the issues that dominated the Parliament proceedings this week.

DEL41 CONG-LD CHINA When will nation have 'China pe charcha'? Congress president Kharge asks PM Modi New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the situation along the border with China and asked why he was not taking the nation into confidence in the matter.

BOM23 MH-3RD LD-MVA PROTEST MVA allies take out protest march against Maha govt, demand Governor's removal for 'insulting' icons Mumbai: In a show of strength, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents in Maharashtra took out a protest march in Mumbai on Saturday against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government and demanded the removal of Governor B S Koshyari for ''insulting'' iconic personalities, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

DEL35 BJP-3RDLD RAHUL Nadda says Rahul speaking China's language to lower armed forces' morale as BJP seeks his expulsion from Congress New Delhi: In an all-out attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remark that Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP said on Saturday that the Congress should expel him from the party as its president J P Nadda accused him of speaking the language of China and Pakistan.

DEL40 LD-BILAWAL-PROTESTS BJP holds nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on PM Modi, burns his effigies New Delhi/Lucknow: The BJP held protests across the country on Saturday against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's ''uncivilized and distasteful'' personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the party sought to rally support over the issue.

BOM20 MH-CJI-LD LIBERTIES No case is small or big for any court: CJI Chandrachud, ''Trust us to be guardians of liberties of our citizens'' Mumbai: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said no case is small or big for any court in the country, be it the district judiciary, the High Court or the Supreme Court.

DEL38 ANDHRA-FARMERS-LD PROTEST Amaravati farmers protest against Andhra Pradesh govt's plan for three state capitals New Delhi: A large number of farmers from Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh organised a protest here against the state government's plan for bringing a law to develop three capitals instead of one, with MPs from various parties joining them to extend their support.

BUSINESS DEL42 BIZ-3RDLD GST GST Council doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 cr; defines SUVs for 22 pc cess New Delhi: The GST Council on Saturday agreed to decriminalise certain offences and doubled the threshold for launching prosecution under the tax law to Rs 2 crore, but retained the limit at Rs 1 crore for fake invoicing.

LEGAL LGD13 SC-BILKIS-2NDLD REVIEW SC dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea for reviewing order asking Gujarat to examine convict's remission application New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea filed by Bilkis Bano seeking a review of its May 13 verdict by which it had said the state of Gujarat was the ''appropriate government'' competent to examine the application for the pre-mature release filed by a convict in the gang-rape and murder case.

LGD16 DL-COURT-QUTUB MINAR Qutub row: Court adjourns order on intervention petition's review to Dec 24 New Delhi: A court here on Saturday adjourned the order on a review plea to its earlier direction dismissing an intervention application seeking restoration of Hindu and Jain deities in an alleged temple complex inside the Qutub Minar compound.

FOREIGN FGN21 COP15-INDIA-LD PESTICIDE REDUCTION Global target for pesticide reduction unnecessary: India’s environment minister at COP15 Montreal: A numerical global target for pesticide reduction in the agriculture sector is unnecessary and must be left for countries to decide, India has said at the UN biodiversity conference here in Canada. By Shakoor Rather FGN25 UK-INDIANS-MURDER-SUSPECT Male suspect being questioned over Indian nurse, kids murders in UK London: A 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the triple murders of an Indian nurse and her two young children discovered with serious injuries at their home in Northampton, eastern England, is continued to be questioned, the police said on Saturday. By Aditi Khanna PTI RDT RDT

