Maha govt revises some IPS posting orders; Amitabh Gupta made prisons ADG

Mumbai, Dec 17 ( PTI) The Maharashtra home department on Saturday revised some earlier posting orders of Indian Police Service officers, including making Amitabh Gupta the additional director general of police (prisons) in Pune instead of the earlier assignment as ADG (law and order) at the state police headquarters in Mumbai.

Gupta was police commissioner of Pune and was transferred from the post on Wednesday.

An independent order issued during the day also assigned the post of railway police commissioner to Ravindra Shisve, an Inspector General rank officer.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, who was transferred as additional commissioner of police in Mumbai has now been shifted as Additional CP (East) in Pune.

As per the new order issued by the state government, IPS officer Sunil Phulari has been posted as Kolhapur Range IG, while Sanjay Mohite has been made Navi Mumbai joint CP.

Manoj Lohiya will be joint CP of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district and Suhas Warke will be IG (law and order).

Sanjay Darade has been made Additional CP (Special Branch) in Mumbai, while Suresh Mengde was assigned the post of CIDCO chief vigilance officer.

The post of the Navi Mumbai-based CIDCO has been downgraded, the home department order mentioned.

