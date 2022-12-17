Elderly man found dead inside train in J-K's Samba

The body of a 70-year-old man was found in a train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official of the Government Railway Police said.

The unidentified man was found dead in the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train, travelling from Pathankot to Udhampur, at the Samba Railway Station, the official said.

He said the body has been shifted to district hospital Samba for post-mortem and identification.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the man had died of natural causes, the official said.

