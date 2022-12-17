Left Menu

Mother-son duo arrested over girl's rape in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 22:48 IST
A mother-son duo was arrested from Kolkata's Haridevpur area on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape of a girl a couple of months ago, police said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the survivor, police arrested the woman and her son and booked them under POCSO Act, an officer said.

As per the FIR, the girl, who was doing a beautician course with the woman, was invited to their residence in October and allegedly fed drug-laced food.

After the girl lost consciousness, the accused son allegedly raped her a couple of times, the officer said.

''The survivor was initially scared of approaching the police for justice. But later, with encouragement from her friends, she lodged the FIR. The mother-son duo was arrested and further investigation is underway,'' he added.

