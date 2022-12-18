Left Menu

UP minister convicted in cases of model code violation in 2012 polls

He was acquitted in a third case of violation of the model code of conduct. Gangwar, who was present in the court, was taken into custody after his sentencing.

Updated: 18-12-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 00:16 IST
  India
  • India

A court here on Saturday convicted Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar in two cases of violation of the model code of conduct during the 2012 assembly elections and sentenced him to three months imprisonment. Special Judge Priyanka Rani of the MP-MLA court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the minister of state for sugarcane and sugar in each of the cases.

He was acquitted in a third case of violation of the model code of conduct. Gangwar, who was present in the court, was taken into custody after his sentencing. However, later his counsel filed a bail application, which the court considered.

Three cases were registered at the Sangarhi police station during the 2012 elections when Gangwar was contesting from Pilibhit's Sadar assembly constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket, according to the prosecution.

Gangwar won the assembly elections in 2022 on a BJP ticket.

