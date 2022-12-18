Left Menu

Russia's defence minister visits troops involved in Ukraine operation - ministry

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the country's troops involved in Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Sunday. The announcement comes a day after Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the country's top brass, including Shoigu, seeking proposals on how they think Russia's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed The conflict, Europe's deadliest since World War Two, has killed thousands, displaced millions, and turned cities to rubble.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 08:10 IST
Russia's defence minister visits troops involved in Ukraine operation - ministry

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the country's troops involved in Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Sunday. "The head of the Russian military flew around the areas of deployment of troops and checked the advanced positions of Russian units in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Moscow calls its invasion in Ukraine a "special military operation" to "demilitarise" and "denazify" its neighbour. Kyiv and its allies call it an unprovoked act of conquest. The ministry said in the statement that Shoigu spoke with troops "on the frontline" and at a "command post." However, it was not immediately clear when the visit took place or if Shoigu had visited Ukraine itself.

A short video posted with the statement showed Shoigu in a military helicopter and a couple of aerial shots of empty swaths of land. The announcement comes a day after Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the country's top brass, including Shoigu, seeking proposals on how they think Russia's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed

The conflict, Europe's deadliest since World War Two, has killed thousands, displaced millions, and turned cities to rubble. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022