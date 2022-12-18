Left Menu

Wanted criminal killed in encounter in UP: Police

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head succumbed to injuries following an encounter with security personnel here on Sunday morning, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh police.Two police personnel were also injured in the encounter and sent to the community health centre in Kayamganj.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 11:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head succumbed to injuries following an encounter with security personnel here on Sunday morning, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Two police personnel were also injured in the encounter and sent to the community health centre in Kayamganj. They are currently out of danger.

Acting on a tip-off that a notorious criminal is passing through the area on a motorcycle, a combined team of the Kayamganj police station in Farrukhabad district and the Special Operations Group (SOG) intercepted him and asked him to stop, police said.

The criminal, identified as Devendra alias Pinku, opened fire at the policemen. In retaliatory firing by police, he was hit by a bullet on his leg and taken to the community health centre in Kayamganj.

From the community health centre, he was referred to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Farrukhabad, where he was declared dead by doctors, the statement said.

The deceased was a resident of Farrukhabad. He was wanted in a case lodged at the Kayamganj police station and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

In 2016, Devendra, along with his associates, killed former sub-divisional magistrate Ramavtar Gupta at Patiyali in Kasganj district during a dacoity.

A total of 19 cases are registered against Devendra, the statement said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

