3 kids injured after being hit by car in north Delhi: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 12:49 IST
Three children were injured after they were hit by a car near a school in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am, they said, adding that the driver has been arrested.

Gajender (30), a resident of Pratap Nagar, lost control over his vehicle near the Lilawati school, police said. The car hit the children who were standing on a footpath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Two children, aged 10 and four years, are out of danger, while a six-year-old kid is under observation, the DCP said.

Police have arrested the driver.

