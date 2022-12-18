Left Menu

Man beaten to death by relatives over old enmity in Rajasthan

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his relatives over an old enmity in Baran district, police said on Sunday.The incident happened in Chardiya village under Anta police station area on Saturday evening, they said.The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Akthar alias Akthar Mirza, they said.The man was on his way to his field along with his son when some of his relatives attacked him with sticks and iron pipes, Circle Inspector Anta Ramlaxman Gurjar said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 18-12-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 16:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his relatives over an old enmity in Baran district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Chardiya village under Anta police station area on Saturday evening, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Akthar alias Akthar Mirza, they said.

The man was on his way to his field along with his son when some of his relatives attacked him with sticks and iron pipes, Circle Inspector (Anta) Ramlaxman Gurjar said. He was rushed to a hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead, they said, adding that his son escaped unhurt. Baran SP Kalyanmal Meena said a case of murder has been lodged against 11 people and 2-3 suspects have been detained.

In 2018, Akhtar was arrested after he shot at the accused people, who are members of his extended family, the CI said Old enmity between the man and the accused relatives is stated to the reason behind the attack, he said.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem at Baran district hospital on Sunday morning, he said.

Meanwhile, in view of the law and order situation, additional force was deployed in Chardiya village of Anta police station area, the native place of the deceased and accused, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

