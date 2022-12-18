Haryana Home Minister Vij holds 'Janta Darbar' past midnight, rings up several SPs, pulls up a few

Several Superintendents of Police got a phone call late in the night from Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij who held a ''Janta Darbar'' in Ambala and pulled up a few officers over police non-action including in acid attack and rape cases as alleged by the public.

The 69-year-old minister holds the Janta Darbar every Saturday in Ambala, his home constituency, during which he hears people's grievances.

The darbar began on Saturday, but due to the rush of people it continued past midnight, ending at 1.18 am on Sunday as the minister rang up several SPs across districts.

''Whether it is 12 midnight or any hour of the day, the darbar continues as long as the last person's grievance is not heard,'' Vij said on Sunday.

According to a statement here, the minister was upset with the working of Kaithal's Superintendent of Police due to alleged non-action in the case of acid attack on women.

Vij rang up the DGP, saying ''Women have to wander for justice..''.

The statement said that Vij's Janta Darbar on Saturday, which lasted for 14 hours, received more complaints from Kaithal, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal and Panipat districts and he rang up the SPs in the night asking them to take action.

''On the basis of complaints, he reprimanded several police officials and called for action taken report from them. Minister Vij was angry with the functioning of the Kaithal SP for not taking action in the acid attack case on women in Kaithal and late night he called the DGP and instructed him to take immediate action in the matter and sent the photo of the complaint to the DGP on WhatsApp,'' the statement read.

While calling the DGP, the Home Minister said, ''Three women had come to me earlier saying they were victims of acid attack, but despite sending a complaint to the Kaithal SP, no action was taken in the matter''.

He directed the DGP to immediately seek report from the Kaithal SP in the case.

On not taking action in a rape case in Karnal, Vij called the Karnal SP and said, ''Why the accused has not been arrested till now in the case registered five months ago, SP sir, please check and tell me that why hasn't the action been taken till now?'' Another complainant from Sirsa brought to Vij's notice about no action being taken on his complaint of being allegedly implicated in a suicide case.

On this, Vij rang up the Sirsa SP and asked why the police have not taken action till now in the case. ''Action should be taken against whoever delayed the investigation in this matter and a report should be submitted to me,'' the minister said.

Another complainant from Hisar complained about no action being taken in a fraud case.

Vij rang up the Hisar SP at night and said, ''If the police will not arrest the accused despite the case being registered, how will things work?'' Another complainant from Kaithal said he was cheated of Rs 25 lakh and fake appointment letters were issued on the pretext of providing jobs and despite the case being registered, the police could not arrest the accused.

Angered over this, the Home Minister told the Kaithal SP over the phone, ''Why have the police not been able to take action till now in one-and-a-half years old case. I want action in the case''.

On receiving a complaint relating to an assault case in which a pregnant woman had to undergo abortion, Vij again called the Kaithal SP and said, ''A six-month pregnant woman was assaulted and she miscarried. This is sensitive (case).'' ''There is a case and till now the police could not catch the accused, it is not right... inform me about the police officer whose laxity has led to accused not being arrested in this matter,'' the statement quoted Vij as saying.

