Maha: Man returning from gram panchayat voting killed in road accident

PTI | Latur | Updated: 18-12-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 20:25 IST
A 50-year-old Zilla Parishad teacher was killed and three persons were injured after two cars collided on Beed-Ahmednagar highway here on Sunday, a police official said.

Kiran Shingde had voted for the gram panchayat polls in his native Andhuri village here and was returning to Pune by car when his vehicle was hit by another four-wheeler at Sangvi Patan, the official said.

''Shingde was killed on the spot. Three persons in the other car were injured. We have registered a case and further probe is underway,'' he said.

