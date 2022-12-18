3 kids injured as man learning to drive hits them in north Delhi: Police

Three children standing on a footpath were injured on Sunday when a man learning to drive a car hit them near a school in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, police said. The incident took place around 9 am, they said, adding the driver has been arrested. Gajender (31), a resident of Pratap Nagar, lost control over the vehicle near the Lilawati school and hit the children who were standing on a footpath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. All three children, aged 10, six and four years, are out of danger, the DCP said. According to police, Gajender, a private loan recovery agent, doesn’t have a driving licence and was accompanied by one Karan (27) during the time of the incident. Gajender was learning to drive the car with the help from Karan and the vehicle belongs to Karan’s brother-in-law, they said. The kids, who sustained minor injuries to legs and head, were basking in the sun when the incident took place. The children are the students of MCD Primary School, Gulabi Bagh, police said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the arrested accused. Relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act have also been added to the FIR, police said. The driver was later released on bail, they said. Meanwhile, a purported video of a woman, claiming to be the mother of one of the kids, has surfaced in which she has said, “My son was basking in the sun when the accused hit him and two others with his car.” In another video, one Monu claimed that the accused was learning to drive. ''He took two rounds near the spot and in the third round, the car picked up speed and hit the kids who were on the footpath. The accused tried to escape from the but was caught along with the other person and handed over to police,'' Monu said in the video.

