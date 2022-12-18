Left Menu

Islamic State claims bomb attack on Iraqi police near Kirkuk

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 22:00 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the killing at least nine Iraqi federal policemen on Sunday in a bomb attack on their convoy near the oil city of Kirkuk, the militant group said on its Telegram channel.

The blast occurred near the village of Safra, some 30 km (20 miles) southwest of Kirkuk in the Kurdistan region, two security sources told Reuters, adding that two other policemen were critically wounded.

