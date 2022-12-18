Left Menu

Ivory worth lakhs of rupees seized, three arrested in Assam

Three people were arrested and ivory worth lakhs of rupees was seized from their possession in Assams Kamrup district, police said on Sunday.Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the trio in Rangia when they came to sell two pieces of ivory, a senior officer said.Ivory weighing a total of 685 gm was seized.

PTI | Rangia | Updated: 18-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested and ivory worth lakhs of rupees was seized from their possession in Assam's Kamrup district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the trio in Rangia when they came to sell two pieces of ivory, a senior officer said.

''Ivory weighing a total of 685 gm was seized. It is worth several lakhs of rupees. Two motorcycles and mobile handsets each were also seized,'' he said.

After interrogation, police handed over the arrested trio and the seized items to the North Kamrup Forest Division, which lodged a case under sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the officer added.

