6 Assam girls rescued from human traffickers in 4 states

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:59 IST
At least six minor girls from Assam have been rescued from the clutches of human traffickers in various parts of the country, a senior police officer said.

Karbi Anglong, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kangkan Kumar Nath said they were rescued during the last 10 days, after receiving complaints at many police stations in the district.

''The first FIR was registered at Diphu police station on December 8. Acting on it, we rescued a 16-year-old girl from Fatehabad in Haryana and also arrested one human trafficker,'' he said on Sunday.

After that, four FIRs were lodged in Bokajan police station, which immediately launched an operation to rescue the girls, Nath said.

''We rescued two girls from Bokajan railway station, and one each from Dimapur railway station in Nagaland and Tinsukia,'' he said.

The ASP said another 14-year-old girl was rescued from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

''After registering the FIR at Bakalia police station on December 10, we learnt that the minor was sold for the purpose of marriage with a 33-year-old man in Jhunjhunu for Rs 1.5 lakh,'' he said.

A team of Karbi Anglong Police went to Rajasthan, and with support from Rajasthan Police and other agencies, she was rescued.

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested, Nath added.

