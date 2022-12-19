5 dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting

Five people were shot and killed in a condominium unit a Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police, authorities said late Sunday. Chief James MacSween of York regional police said one of his officers shot and killed the suspect in at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario.

MacSween said another person was shot by the suspect and is in hospital and expected to survive. MacSheen said he didn't have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building. Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the case.

