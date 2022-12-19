Liquor smuggler held with 56 boxes of liquor in UP

Police here have arrested one liquor smuggler and recovered 56 boxes of liquor from a truck going to Bihar, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the arrest was made on Sunday during the checking of vehicles near Pipardhala village, when 56 boxes (peti) of liquor were recovered from the mini-truck.

The arrested person has been identified as Amajeet Yadav, a resident of Patna, who has been sent to jail.

SHO of Kotwali police station Rajiv Singh said that the liquor was going from Ghazipur district (in UP) to Bihar.

