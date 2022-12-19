Assailants shoot dead lawyer in UP's Firozabad

Unidentified assailants shot dead a lawyer while he was returning from morning walk, police here said on Monday.

Shiv Shankar Dubey (50) of Lalau in Dakshin police station limits was returning from his morning walk when unidentified assailants surrounded him and opened fire. He died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Hari Mohan Singh said.

Dubey allegedly had a fight with a client with a criminal antecedent at the Diwani court here on Saturday, Singh said quoting the slain lawyer's family members.

Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has formed eight teams to investigate the crime, Singh said.

Dubey's body has been sent for post mortem, he added.

