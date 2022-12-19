Left Menu

Shootout in southern Jordan kills 3 officers, suspect

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Jordan

Jordanian police say a shootout that erupted in the country's south during an arrest raid in the case of the slaying of a police commander left three officers and the suspect dead.

Police said that eight other suspects in the killing of a senior policeman last week were arrested.

Monday's raid took place near the town of Maan in southern Jordan, where Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, a local deputy police director was killed last week.

The arrests followed some of the worst unrest the Middle East kingdom has seen in recent years, after truck drivers launched a strike over soaring fuel prices. Strike and protests spread to several cities across Jordan and demonstrators clashed with police on Thursday.

Police said Dalabeh was shot by "outlaws" during clashes in Maan. In the aftermath, Jordan issued a ''temporary ban'' on the social media platform TikTok and King Abdullah II pledged to "deal firmly" with outlaws.

Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region.

