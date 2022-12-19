Farmers stage protest in Mandya in support of various demands

The district headquarters town of Mandya came to a standstill following a bandh call given by a farmers' outfit on Monday in support of their various demands including increasing the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane.

On a call given by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, the farmers took out a protest rally in the city. Responding to it, the shops and business establishments too remained shut, except the hospitals and other essential services.

The traffic between Bengaluru and Mysuru was also disrupted. In order to avoid any untoward incidents, police made an elaborate security arrangement.

The protests happened on the day the Karnataka Legislature Session started in Belagavi.

