Left Menu

Farmers stage protest in Mandya in support of various demands

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-12-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 15:16 IST
Farmers stage protest in Mandya in support of various demands
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The district headquarters town of Mandya came to a standstill following a bandh call given by a farmers' outfit on Monday in support of their various demands including increasing the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane.

On a call given by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, the farmers took out a protest rally in the city. Responding to it, the shops and business establishments too remained shut, except the hospitals and other essential services.

The traffic between Bengaluru and Mysuru was also disrupted. In order to avoid any untoward incidents, police made an elaborate security arrangement.

The protests happened on the day the Karnataka Legislature Session started in Belagavi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022