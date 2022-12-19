Delhi child rights panel tells police to submit action-taken report over girl missing for 18 days
The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights Commission has directed police to submit an action taken report over an FIR registered in connection with a 13-year-old girl missing for 18 days.The child rights panel said that it has taken cognisance of a tweet about the case. The report has to be submitted by December 28.In a tweet on Sunday, the DCPCR said, A 13-year-old girl missing for 18 days.
The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights Commission has directed police to submit an action taken report over an FIR registered in connection with a 13-year-old girl missing for 18 days.
The child rights panel said that it has taken cognisance of a tweet about the case. The report has to be submitted by December 28.
In a tweet on Sunday, the DCPCR said, ''A 13-year-old girl missing for 18 days. No clues FIR 0529/22 registered on 01/12/2022 under police station Budhvihar, Rohini.'' ''The commission has taken cognisance of this tweet in reference to a 13-year-old girl, who went missing from Delhi. Consequently, SHO, PS Budh Vihar has been directed to furnish an action-taken/status report in the instant case,'' the panel said.
