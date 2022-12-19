Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes bill to deal with maritime piracy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:15 IST
Lok Sabha passes bill to deal with maritime piracy
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to make special provisions for the repression of piracy on high seas with the government adding life imprisonment along with the provision of death penalty for those convicted of the crime.

Various amendments moved by opposition members were negated and the bill was passed by a voice vote.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said keeping in mind the observations of the Supreme Court that death penalty should be in rarest of rare cases and the fact that many nations do not extradite accused in view of the provision of capital punishment, the government is including the option of life in prison.

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill was brought in 2019. After undergoing scrutiny of a parliamentary panel, the government moved amendments in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The measure was finally passed on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022