Amid fog, vehicle on wrong lane hits two cars on expressway near Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An unidentified vehicle being driven on wrong side allegedly hit two cars on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida amid dense fog on Monday morning, police said.

While the cars suffered damages, no individual was injured in the crash which took place around 9 am near Bhogpur, under the Dadri police station limits, they said.

"The two cars – a Maruti Alto and a Maruti Ciaz – were on their way towards Ghaziabad on the expressway when the unidentified vehicle being driven on wrong side hit them from the opposite direction and sped away," the police said in a statement.

"The cars were damaged but no person was hurt in the episode," the police said, adding legal proceedings in the case were underway.

In another road crash on Monday, an empty school bus and a car met with an accident on the Bilaspur road in the Dankaur police station area.

No one was injured in the crash, the police added.

Parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, witnessed dense fog Monday morning, leading to reduced visibility that resulted in slower movement of traffic on various road stretches in the district, according to an official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

