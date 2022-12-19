Left Menu

UP: Ex-serviceman held for killing wife, another woman

An ex-serviceman allegedly killed two women, including his wife, and seriously injured his daughter-in-law in the Fatehgarh Kotwali area here on Monday, police said.Ex-serviceman Vijay Shankars son Madhav, who works in the Army, had married to Kajal 22 on February 4 this year.

PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 19-12-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 21:56 IST
UP: Ex-serviceman held for killing wife, another woman
  • Country:
  • India

An ex-serviceman allegedly killed two women, including his wife, and seriously injured his daughter-in-law in the Fatehgarh Kotwali area here on Monday, police said.

Ex-serviceman Vijay Shankar’s son Madhav, who works in the Army, had married to Kajal (22) on February 4 this year. After a few days of marriage, Kajal filed a dowry harassment case against the in-laws and was since then living with her parents, police said.

On Monday, Kajal came to her in-laws' house, along with her mother Sarita (53), in Shivaji Colony to pick certain things. During this, she and her mother had a dispute with Vijay Shankar, who in a fit of rage opened fire and a bullet hit his wife Satyavati (60), resulting in her on the spot death, they said.

Shankar then attacked Kajal's mother Sarita with a hammer and killed her as well, police said, adding Kajal also sustained serious head injuries while trying to save her mother and has been hospitalised.

The ex-serviceman was arrested, they said, adding the bodies were sent for post mortem.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022