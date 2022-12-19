Left Menu

Second woman dies following crush at London concert

"It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday," Colin Wingrove, a chief superintendent in London's Metropolitan Police Service, said in a statement on Monday. Both Asake and Brixton Academy posted messages of condolences to Ikumelo's family and friends on their Twitter accounts after the announcement of her death.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:28 IST
Second woman dies following crush at London concert

A second woman has died from injuries suffered last week during a crush at a music concert at London's Brixton Academy, British police said on Monday. Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, a security guard who was on duty at the event died in hospital in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Hutchinson was one of three people critically injured before a performance by the Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Asake on Thursday evening. London's police said a large number of people were attempting to force their way into the venue. Officers are reviewing CCTV, phone footage and speaking to witnesses to try to understand what happened.

On Saturday, police said another person at the venue, Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, had died from her injuries in hospital. "It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday," Colin Wingrove, a chief superintendent in London's Metropolitan Police Service, said in a statement on Monday.

Both Asake and Brixton Academy posted messages of condolences to Ikumelo's family and friends on their Twitter accounts after the announcement of her death. A third woman, aged 21, still remains in a critical condition in hospital, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022