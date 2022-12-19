Left Menu

Colombia ELN leftist guerrilla group declares Christmas ceasefire

Colombian leftist guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN) on Monday declared a nine-day unilateral ceasefire over the Christmas period, as part of a bid to support peace talks with the Andean country's government. "The ELN remains committed to continue contributing to create a better environment of peace on these Christmas and New Year dates, therefore we decree a unilateral ceasefire from 6 a.m.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 23:12 IST
Colombia ELN leftist guerrilla group declares Christmas ceasefire

Colombian leftist guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN) on Monday declared a nine-day unilateral ceasefire over the Christmas period, as part of a bid to support peace talks with the Andean country's government. Colombia's government and the ELN last week completed the first cycle of peace talks between the two parties in Venezuela's capital Caracas.

The negotiations look to end the rebel group's part in Colombia's internal conflict, which has run for almost six decades and left at least 450,000 dead between 1985 and 2018. "The ELN remains committed to continue contributing to create a better environment of peace on these Christmas and New Year dates, therefore we decree a unilateral ceasefire from 6 a.m. (1100 GMT) on Dec. 24, 2022 until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2 of 2023," a woman member of the ELN said in a televised statement while flanked by other guerrillas, who brandished rifles.

The unilateral ceasefire will only apply to Colombia's military and police, the ELN said in a recorded statement, adding it reserves the right to defend itself if attacked. The ELN sometimes clashes with rival groups such as the Clan del Golfo and dissident members of the now-demobilized FARC guerrillas, who reject a 2016 peace deal with the Colombian state.

The declaration was praised by officials and politicians. "I salute the ELN's announcement of a unilateral ceasefire during the Christmas period that I trust will contribute to alleviate suffering and improve communities' humanitarian situation," Carlos Ruiz Massieu, the special representative of the U.N. Secretary General for Colombia, said in a message on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022