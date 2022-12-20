Left Menu

Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 00:27 IST
An Italian court on Monday agreed to hand over to Belgian authorities a woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament.

An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia ruled there were no grounds to prevent the transfer of Maria Dolores Colleoni, wife of former EU lawmaker Pier Antonio Panzeri, whom Brussels prosecutors believe is one of the main players in the alleged corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

