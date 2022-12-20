Left Menu

Acid used to attack 17-year-old girl was sold by Agra-based firm: Flipkart in reply to Delhi Police notice

E-commerce company Flipkart has informed the Delhi Police that the acid, which was used by two persons to attack a 17-year-old girl here, was sold by an Agra-based firm, officials said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 01:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 01:01 IST
Acid used to attack 17-year-old girl was sold by Agra-based firm: Flipkart in reply to Delhi Police notice
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce company Flipkart has informed the Delhi Police that the acid, which was used by two persons to attack a 17-year-old girl here, was sold by an Agra-based firm, officials said on Monday. The company responded to a notice which was issued to it last week, a senior police officer said. In response, Flipkart said the acid was sold by an Agra-based firm, the officer said, adding that a police team will go to the Uttar Pradesh city and further investigate the matter. The acid was bought for Rs 600, poice said. Two masked men on a bike flung acid on a girl minutes after she had left her west Delhi home for school on December 14, leaving her with serious injuries. Three people -- prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) -- have been arrested.

Police on Thursday had issued a notice to Flipkart after it was found the acid was purchased from the its site. Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda had told a press conference that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal and payment was made by Arora through an e-wallet. In a statement, police had said on the basis of technical evidence, it was found that the acid was procured on Flipkart. During interrogation, it was learnt that Arora and the victim were friends till September. They fell out and this led to the accused to attack her, Hooda had said, adding that he lived in the girl’s neighbourhood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
3
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global
4
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022