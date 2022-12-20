Left Menu

Tunisia judge imprisons former Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh- lawyers

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 04:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 04:20 IST
Tunisia's anti-terrorism judge decided to imprison Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the Islamist opposition Ennahda party, after hours of investigation into suspicions of sending jihadists to Syria, lawyers said on Monday.

"The investigative judge issued a prison decision against former Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh in what is known as the deportation jihadists file,” lawyer Ines Harrath said.

"This is true," Mokthat Jmayi, another Laarayedh lawyer, told Reuters, without giving further details (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Porter)

