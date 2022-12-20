Left Menu

North Korea slams Japan's military buildup, vows counteraction

The spokesperson slammed the United States for "exalting and instigating Japan's rearmament and re-invasion plan," saying Washington no right to raise issue with Pyongyang's efforts to bolster North Korea's defence. "We will continue to demonstrate through practical actions how much we are concerned and displeased with Japan's unjust and greedy attempts to realise its ambitions," the spokesperson said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 07:32 IST
North Korea slams Japan's military buildup, vows counteraction

North Korea on Tuesday condemned Japan's planned military buildup outlined Tokyo's new security strategy, vowing to show with action how dangerous it is, state media said. The remarks by a spokesperson of Pyongyang's foreign ministry came days after Japan unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two as regional tension with China and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.

Japan's news security strategy effectively formalised a "new aggression policy" and would bring a fundamental change in East Asia's security environment, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson slammed the United States for "exalting and instigating Japan's rearmament and re-invasion plan," saying Washington no right to raise issue with Pyongyang's efforts to bolster North Korea's defence.

"We will continue to demonstrate through practical actions how much we are concerned and displeased with Japan's unjust and greedy attempts to realise its ambitions," the spokesperson said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency. In a separate statement, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Pyongyang's efforts to develop a spy satellite were a "pressing priority directly linked to our security," and additional sanctions would not stop that.

South Korea would "cry out for some kind of international cooperation and try hard to impose additional sanctions on us," she said in the separate KCNA dispatch. "But with our right to survival and development being threatened, why are we afraid of sanctions ... and why would we stop?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022