Congress' Sultanpur city president killed in road accident
PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 20-12-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 09:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The city president of the Congress party for Sultanpur was killed in a road accident near Tatianagar in the Gosaiganj area here, police said on Tuesday.
Naushad Khan (42) alias Baba was returning home on Monday evening when his car was hit by a truck, they said.
The police said Khan's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. No arrests have been made so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Baba
- Gosaiganj
- Sultanpur
- Khan
- Naushad Khan
- Tatianagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Girl kidnapped on way home from school in UP's Sultanpur
Pakistan's ETPB awards Baba Guru Nanak scholarships to 100 minority students
My input was taken but didn't get the pitch I wanted: Babar Azam after Rawalpindi defeat
UP Govt to build memorial of Babasaheb Ambedkar: CM Yogi
Babasaheb Ambedkar worked to change the condition and direction of India: Devendra Fadnavis