Congress' Sultanpur city president killed in road accident

The city president of the Congress party for Sultanpur was killed in a road accident near Tatianagar in the Gosaiganj area here, police said on Tuesday.

Naushad Khan (42) alias Baba was returning home on Monday evening when his car was hit by a truck, they said.

The police said Khan's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. No arrests have been made so far.

