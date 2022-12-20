Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Maoist killed in encounter with police in Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 20-12-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 12:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 10 am in a forest between Perowada and Timenar villages under Mirtur police station limits when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The operation was launched based on the inputs about the presence of members of the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists in Mirtur area, located more than 400 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

The gun-battle broke out when the patrolling team was advancing through the forest near Perowada and Timenar villages, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Maoist along with a weapon was recovered from the spot, the IG said.

The identity of the killed Maoist was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding the search operation was still underway in the area. On November 26 this year, four Maoists were gunned down by security personnel in the district's Mirtur area.

