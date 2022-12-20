Intend to try limiting buffer zones within forests; considering field survey: Kerala govt

The Kerala government on Tuesday said its intention was to try limiting buffer zones within forest regions and that it was also considering a field survey of affected areas to resolve concerns of the public on the issue.

Speaking to reporters at Thiruvananthapuram after meeting major archbishop-catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Baselios Cleemis, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju and state Water Minister Roshi Augustine said the Left government's intention was to try and limit buffer zones within the forests.

The ministers, while downplaying the meeting with Cardinal Cleemis as casual, said the government was also considering carrying out field surveys of the areas where buffer zones have to be implemented in accordance with the Supreme Court directions.

They met the Cardinal hours before the high level meeting, called by Vijayan on Monday, to be held in the afternoon.

The high level meeting will be chaired by the CM and would comprise the state Ministers of Revenue, Forest, Finance and Local Self Government institutions and respective top officials of those departments.

It has been convened to discuss the issue of determining the extent of the eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) around protected forests and wildlife sanctuaries Augustine said the government's intention was to rectify the ''shortcomings'' in the satellite survey and provide necessary help to the people and added that even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear there was no need for concern.

He also said that the intention behind ordering of a survey by the top court was to ascertain whether any mining activities were going on within one kilometer of forests and sanctuaries, were wildlife and forests being destroyed and was the biodiversity of the area undamaged.

''According to me, no mining activity is going on close to such areas, no one was hunting wildlife by going into the forests or sanctuaries and no harm has been caused to the biodiversity,'' Augustine claimed.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said such issues were part of the day-to-day administration of the elected government and did not come under his purview.

However, if there were some violation of the law or departure from prescribed norms, then he will ''come into the picture'', Khan told reporters at Kozhikode.

He said that presently no one has approached him on the issue with a complaint or a petition and if someone does, he will forward the same to the concerned authorities who are responsible for taking the decision.

''I try to ensure that no petition goes unaddressed,'' he said.

Vijayan, on Monday, called the high level meeting in the wake of sharp criticism of his government's allegedly ''hasty'' satellite survey of forest areas and threats of agitations by the Congress and some religious organisations.

The Congress had threatened that agitations would be held, similar to those against the SilverLine project, if the Left government did not set aside its alleged ''indifference'' and address the concerns of the people on the buffer zone issue.

Vijayan and Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran have also admitted that the satellite survey does not include everything and they also have said that it would not be the final report that is placed before the Supreme Court or the Centre.

The objections against the satellite survey report of the state government have been gaining momentum over the last few days with locals of affected areas, Congress party and Christian religious organisations terming the survey as ''inaccurate'' and ''lacking clarity''.

The Supreme Court in June had directed that a buffer zone of 1-km be maintained around forests and sanctuaries across the country. Against this, both the Centre and the Kerala government have moved review pleas in the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)