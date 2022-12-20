Left Menu

Senior Palestinian militant dies of cancer in Israeli jail

A senior Palestinian militant jailed for life by Israel, and who was cited by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a speech to the United Nations, died of cancer on Tuesday, authorities said. The Brigades is deemed a terrorist group in Israel and the West. He was serving multiple life sentences and had been in prison since 2002.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 14:58 IST
Senior Palestinian militant dies of cancer in Israeli jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

A senior Palestinian militant jailed for life by Israel, and who was cited by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a speech to the United Nations, died of cancer on Tuesday, authorities said. Nasser Abu Hamid, co-founder of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, an armed wing of Abbas's Fatah movement, had been convicted of killing seven Israelis and planning other attacks. The Brigades is deemed a terrorist group in Israel and the West.

He was serving multiple life sentences and had been in prison since 2002. Abbas accused Israel of neglecting Abu Hamid's medical needs and held it responsible for his death, the official news agency WAFA said. Israel's Prisons Service said Abu Hamid, 50, had received "close and continuous treatment" for his lung cancer.

After Abu Hamid fell into a coma, the Prisons Service let his family visit him briefly on Monday, in the presence of guards, his mother told Voice of Palestine radio. "Thank God, I and his brothers were able to see him and pay him farewell," she said, adding that she hoped his body would be released for burial.

In his speech to the U.N. General Assembly in September, Abbas said Palestinians were telling "the heroic prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid and his companions that dawn is coming, and it is time for their chains to be broken".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022