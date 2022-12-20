Drug peddling racket busted in Hyd; 2 including Nigerian national held

An international drug peddling racket was busted by police here and two persons, including a Nigerian national were taken into custody for allegedly peddling MDMA and 30 grams of the contraband was seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

On reliable information, police apprehended the Nigerian and the local peddler in Neredmet area on Monday evening when they were waiting to hand over the drugs to customers, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said. According to police, the Nigerian carried drugs in private buses from Pune, Mumbai to Hyderabad and other places and delivered it to the customers. In view of forthcoming New Year celebrations, the Nigerian was called by the local peddler and accordingly he purchased drugs from Mumbai and brought it to Hyderabad for sale, police said.

The duo decided to sell drugs to the needy customers in Hyderabad by charging an amount of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per one gram of Methamphetamine drug (MDMA), police added. Further probe is on.

