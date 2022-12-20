Left Menu

Biden weighs visit to Japan's Nagasaki during G-7 summit in May - reports

Both the U.S. and Japanese governments have come up with a proposal for a Nagasaki visit, the Nikkei newspaper reported, adding that the United States had approached Japan with the plan.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 16:31 IST
Biden weighs visit to Japan's Nagasaki during G-7 summit in May - reports
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a trip to the Japanese city of Nagasaki with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a G-7 summit visit next year, media reported on Tuesday.

Kishida will host G7 leaders in the city of Hiroshima for a summit in May that is expected to focus on threats posed by nuclear weapons. The United States dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, during World War Two. It dropped one on Nagasaki three days later.

In 2016, then U.S. President Barack Obama became the first incumbent U.S. president to visit Hiroshima. No sitting U.S. president has ever visited Nagasaki. Both the U.S. and Japanese governments have come up with a proposal for a Nagasaki visit, the Nikkei newspaper reported, adding that the United States had approached Japan with the plan. Kyodo News first reported the plan.

The White House and Japanese government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Japan will use its turn next year in a leadership role at the Group of Seven and elsewhere to press Russia to halt its war in Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a Reuters NEXT conference this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022