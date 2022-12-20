Maoist surrenders in J'khand

A Maoist, wanted in several cases, surrendered before the police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

Kuldeep Ganju alias Tuilu (25), a close aide of top Maoist Misir Besra alias Sagar Ji, laid down his .303 rifle before Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar and CRPF officers in Chaibasa.

The SP said that the Maoist was perturbed by exploitation in the banned outfit and mounting operations by security forces.

A resident of Khelari area in Ranchi district, Ganju was an active member of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit for the last 12 years.

Seven cases under various Acts were registered against him with Goilkera and Sonua police stations in the district.

The SP said several wanted red rebels surrendered across the state since anti-Maoist operations were intensified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)