Left Menu

ED attaches Rs 213 cr for money laundering through online betting, gambling sites

The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 212.91 crore proceeds of crime PoC in cases where online betting and gambling sitesapps were used for money laundering and hawala transactions, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Directorate of Enforcement is investigating several cases related to cyber crimes and crypto assets related frauds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:03 IST
ED attaches Rs 213 cr for money laundering through online betting, gambling sites
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 212.91 crore proceeds of crime (PoC) in cases where online betting and gambling sites/apps were used for money laundering and hawala transactions, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Directorate of Enforcement is investigating several cases related to cyber crimes and crypto assets related frauds. In a few cases, it has been noticed that online betting and gambling sites/apps were used for money laundering and hawala transactions.

''In these cases, as on December 16, 2022, PoC amounting to Rs 212.91 crores have been identified which stands attached / freezed / seized under the provisions of PMLA. Also, 03 Prosecution Complaints have been filed in these cases,'' he said.

In reply to a separate question, the minister said the central government has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Task Force (IMTF) to look into all aspects of online gaming regulation.

''Actionable claims in the form of betting and gambling including those arising from online gaming attract 28 per cent GST and the GST Acts does not make the levy dependent on whether it is a game of skill or game of chance. Cases have been filed challenging the levy of GST on online gaming,'' Chaudhary added.

He was replying to a question on whether there is no clear definition for 'game of chance' and 'game of skill' under GST, resulting in difficulty in taxation on online gaming and betting leading to multiple litigations.

The GST Council has also constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) on casinos, race courses and online gaming to examine all issues of rate and valuation of these activities. The GoM has submitted its report to the Union Finance Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022