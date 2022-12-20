Over 18.19 lakh public grievances received from Jan to Nov this year: Centre

Left Menu

Over 18.19 lakh public grievances were received during January and November this year against central and state government departments, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.The average grievance disposal time of central ministries and departments has improved from 32 days in 2021 to 27 days in 2022, it said, citing annual report of Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System CPGRAMS released by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:43 IST
The average grievance disposal time of central ministries and departments has improved from 32 days in 2021 to 27 days in 2022, it said, citing annual report of Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) released by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. The CPGRAMS is an online system that allows citizens to raise grievances against central and the state governments officials. ''In 2022 (till November 30), 18,19,104 grievances were received by all ministries and departments of which 15,68,097 public grievance cases have been redressed. Of these 11,29,642 cases were disposed by the central ministries and 4,38,455 cases were disposed by the states and Union territories,'' said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

As many as 1,71,509 appeals were received of which over 80 per cent were disposed, it added. Over 57,000 grievances have received the rating of 'excellent' and 'very good' from citizens in the feedback conducted by the BSNL call centre for the period July–November 2022, the statement said.

A 10-step CPGRAMS reforms process was adopted for improving quality of disposal and reducing the time lines including ''technological enhancements - automatic flagging of urgent grievances leveraging artificial intelligence/machine learning'', ''grievance redressal index-ranking of ministries/departments on their performance'' and ''feedback call centre- 50-seater call centre to collect feedback directly from every citizen whose grievance is redressed'' among others.

In 2022, ministries/departments have disposed 1.14 lakh public grievances (PG) cases in August, 1.17 lakh in September, 1.19 lakh in October and 1.08 lakh in November, it said. ''This is the first time since inception of CPGRAMS that PG case redressal has crossed 1 lakh cases/month. The disposal in state PG cases on CPGRAMS portal has crossed 50,000 cases/month since September 2022. The total pendency in the central ministries is down to an all-time low of 0.72 lakh cases and in states to 1.75 lakh cases,'' the statement said.

